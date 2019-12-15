Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Toned Abs In White Hot Workout Gear After Intense Gym Session — See Pics

Jennifer Lopez’s banging body was once again on display after she broke a sweat at the gym.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, makes working out look easy as pie. The “Play” singer was spotted leaving a gym in Miami where she could not wipe the smile off her face. Her legendary figure looked amazing in an all-white workout ensemble that showed off her curves and swerves as she left the facility. J. Lo accessorized the fierce look with a large pocketbook, cat eye shaped shades and a blinged out coffee cup that she is often seen out with all over the world. It was luxury all the way for her as the vehicle she got into looked to be her superbly amazing red Porsche that her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, got her earlier this year for her 50th birthday. Estimated price? $140,000 baby! Lucky gal indeed.

Life must be good for the actress, singer and dancer right now. She’s been racking up a ton of nominations at all the major award shows for her performance in the hit movie Hustlers including one at the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony. It’s her first GG nod since she wowed audiences in Selena over twenty years ago which many consider to be her breakthrough role.

She also hit it out of the park during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on December 6. One of the most memorable scenes was when she flirted with cast member Pete Davidson, 26, before Alex barged in! The hilarious footage has already racked up over 3 million views alone on YouTube.

Let’s not forget that she’ll be dazzling millions of people during the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, 42, taking place in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2. She said that the duo are “gonna bring that flavor” during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 5.

She and Alex still have time for one another amid their hectic schedules. He was seen giving her a passionate kiss outside Rockefeller Center in NYC on December 6 while she was still rehearsing for her big SNL gig.