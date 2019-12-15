Chris Brown & Ammika Harris: Why They Waited 21 Days To Reveal Birth Of Son Aeko

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris announced their son Aeko’s birth with a series of adorable photos on Dec. 11 and now we’re learning the details surrounding their decision to confirm their adorable new addition.

Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, were parents for almost a month before they decided to take to social media to officially confirm the birth of their son Aeko on Dec. 11. What was it that made them both decide to share their baby joy with the world after keeping things under wraps throughout the pregnancy? Well, it turns out that Ammika was the one who wanted to hold back a bit and the “Forever” crooner waited until she was comfortable enough to go forward with the reveal.

“Chris couldn’t wait to reveal the birth of his son to the world but he wanted to wait until Ammika was also fully on board before they both made the decision to officially make the big announcement,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris teased his fans with hints of the birth of his son because he couldn’t help but share his joy with everybody but he completely respects Ammika and would never confirm Aeko was born yet, without the full blessing of Ammika. She was still recovering from birth and adjusting to motherhood and Chris wanted to give her as much time as she needed before they let everyone know they had a baby together.”

“Ammika had been receiving so much support from fans, but there were also those pushing her to reveal whether or not she had given birth,” the source continued. “Ammika is not one to be pressured and she has always stood up for herself. It got to be frustrating at a time when she is celebrating the most incredible moment of her life. Ammika is such a strong woman and she’s all about positivity. She simply didn’t want anyone’s negativity to drown out her joy. Revealing Aeko to the world with Chris was a way to shut down all the noise and she truly couldn’t be any happier.”

Aeko was born on Nov. 20 and the day after both Chris and Ammika seemed to leave cryptic messages on their Instagram stories that hinted at the birth. Chris posted a photo of himself wearing a hoodie that read “BORN” on the side, and Ammika posted a message that said, “I was in love when I first saw you.” Of course, though, it wasn’t until Chris posted that cute pic of Aeko’s feet and put his name in the caption that things were official.