Beyonce Stuns In A Revealing Black Gown Alongside Husband Jay-Z At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

It may have been Diddy‘s 50th birthday celebration on the night of Dec. 14, but all eyes were on Beyonce, 38, when she attended the event! The singer showed up looking gorgeous with her husband Jay-Z, 50, while wearing a sleeveless black evening gown that had silver accents, matching black gloves and a sexy thigh-high slit. She also carried a matching silver purse and accessorized with a silver bracelet that she wore outside her glove as she posed alongside her rapper hubby for photos. Check out the pic of Beyonce looking incredible HERE!

In addition to Bey and Jay, other noticeable stars that came out to celebrate Diddy’s special day included Jay’s on-again, off-again friend Kanye West, 42, and singer Pharrell, 46. Despite the shocking appearances of both Jay and Yeezy in the same place, the two talented musicians proved things are all good between them when they happily posed with Diddy and even shook each other’s hands at one point. Like Bey, the gentlemen were also dressed to impress in black and white suits that had them looking pretty dapper.

When Bey and Jay aren’t making headlines for attending their friend’s birthday, they’re spending some private family time together. The parents turned heads on Nov. 17 when they were seen walking in Fort Lauderdale, FL as they were getting ready to board a boat for some fun in the sun. Bey’s abs were on display in a dark orange crop top and matching skirt while Jay showed off his style in a colorful button-down shirt and black pants. The lovebirds seemed to be having a great vacation in the Sunshine State and as with anywhere they go, they looked fantastic while doing so!