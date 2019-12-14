Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th BDay With Christmas-Themed Bash With Gigi, Camila, & More

There was a lot of love for Taylor Swift on her 30th birthday as she was surrounded by many famous loved ones during a night she won’t forget.

This. Is. Epic. Taylor Swift rang in her 30th birthday in the most magnificent of ways on December 13 by headlining the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City that also included acts like Lizzo, 31, and The Jonas Brothers. That was great and all, but the best was yet to come for the Grammy winning singer as she continued the celebration later on in the evening with A-list pals like Camila Cabello, 22, and Gigi Hadid, 24, for her ultimate Christmas-themed bash. Taylor shared a number of Instagram photos from the party that included her making funny poses with her friends who all came prepared in their wintry-chic looks. “Happy birthday but make it Santa,” she captioned one of the snaps that referenced a famous quote made by Tyra Banks, 46, on America’s Next Top Model.

Others in attendance included Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski, 35, and Jonathan Van Ness, 32, boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, “Without Me” songstress Halsey, 25, and Taylor’s childhood BFF Abigail Lucier, 30. And yes, a cake was made that featured a replica of TayTay’s cats. “Fur real guys this was my cake,” she joked next to a pic of the amazing dessert.

The entire experience for Taylor was surely an emotional one. “Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you,” she wrote next to an Instagram set from her partay.

The love has been pouring in for Taylor on an international scale for her 30th birthday. She’s received endless dedications on social media, including a super heartfelt one from her longtime BFF Selena Gomez, 27.

“Love living many many many years of life with you,” the “Naturally” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories underneath a cute pic of her and Taylor. “You mean the world to me. You help me become better everyday. Happy 30th @taylorswift.”