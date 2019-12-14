Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Sexy Skintight Checkered Catsuit After Partying With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Now that’s one sexy mama! Kylie Jenner was suited and booted as she enjoyed a Saturday afternoon at home.

Kylie Jenner is in absolutely incredible shape! The 22-year-old showed off her toned body in a skintight black-and-silver jumpsuit in a post shared to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 14. Kylie’s racer-inspired onesie featured a square checkered pattern on the arms and legs and gave off some serious superhero vibes! In the sexy videos, which featured no caption, Stormi‘s mom films herself using Instagram’s worm filter which added a gel-like glow and black squiggle lines to her flawless complexion!

She also revealed how the fitted ensemble accented her derrière, as she tugged at the stretch fabric and gently grinded to “Kaash’s Interlude” by Kaash Paige. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul flaunted her perfect make-up look, consisting of a flirty black-winged liner and signature matte lip! With her dark hair parted in the center, Kylie appeared to have ditched her extensions for a day with a sleek ’50s-style blowout with a hard curl at the ends. Singing every word to Kaash’s slow jam, Ky is seemingly a fan of the 18-year-old R&B singer who hails from Dallas, Texas.

Kylie later appeared to be cruising in her Rolls Royce in the sexy outfit, as she jammed to Baby Keem‘s “Honest.” The always glam Keeping Up star added a massive diamond ring on her index finger for the outing, definitely leading us to wonder where she was headed for the afternoon!

The sexy videos come just a day after the makeup mogul was partying alongside BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, and Victoria Villarroel! The eventful evening featured a visit with mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble for an appearance at Justin Bieber‘s art auction, where she recreated her iconic “rise and shine” moment for the ecstatic crowed! The night didn’t stop there, as she then popped up in a party bus video captioned “How did I end up here?” Stassie could be seen chugging on a red bull and a bottle that appeared to be alcohol, as the pair were then walking into a restaurant that appeared closed.

As if that wasn’t a full enough evening, the crew kept the party going as they rolled into Diddy‘s twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James 13th birthday bash where she was spotted chatting with sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex French Montana and jamming to Tyga‘s “Ayy Macarena.”