Cynthia Bailey Ignores NeNe Leakes As She Wishes A Happy Birthday To ‘RHOA’ Costar Tanya

Cynthia Bailey got attention on Dec. 13 when she took to Instagram to post a birthday message for her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-star Tanya Sam but not NeNe Leakes, who also shared the same special day.

It looks like Cynthia Bailey, 52, forgot one of her co-stars’ birthdays on Dec. 13…or did she? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had fans wondering if things between her and NeNe Leakes, 52, are on the outs after she shared a Happy Birthday message to Tanya Sam, 41, but not NeNe on Instagram. The two ladies happen to share the same special day but you wouldn’t know it with the way Cynthia completely skipped the public well wishes for NeNe. In fact, in addition to Tanya, Cynthia gave a birthday shout-out to one of the producers of the Bravo show by posting a photo with him around the same time she posted her birthday photo with Tanya so she was definitely on the radar for birthdays!

Although Cynthia and NeNe have been known to have an up and down friendship, they seemed to be on better terms as of recently so Cynthia’s lack of acknowledgement is certainly somewhat of a surprise. NeNe even recently opened up about how she would attend Cynthia’s upcoming wedding to her fiance Mike Hill if she was invited. “Yeah, sure,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 9 after we asked her if she’d attend the nuptials if she were to receive an invitation. The big day is not until Oct. 2020 but we can’t help but wonder if Cynthia’s lack of a birthday wish will now make NeNe have second thoughts.

In Oct. Cynthia admitted that she was on good terms with NeNe, so as to what could have went wrong between then and now, we’re not so sure! “I’m happy to say we’re in a better place [now]. We’re not in a great place. We’re not in the perfect place, but we are in a way better place by the time we get to the end of the season [12],” she EXCLUSIVELY told us while discussing the friendship.

Like with many castmates on the RHOA, you never know what kind of drama could ensue next and with Cynthia and NeNe it’s been a whirlwind over the years. We’ll be on the lookout to see if Cynthia’s lack of birthday wishes turns into more soon!