Chris Brown Posts 1st Photo Of His Baby Son Aeko’s Face — See The Adorable Pic

Chris Brown took to Instagram on Dec. 13 to share an incredibly cute pic that shows off his brand new son Aeko’s face for the first time as he enjoys a restful sleep.

Chris Brown, 30, is still embracing the joys of fatherhood with his new son Aeko and he’s making sure to give his fans glimpses of the precious newborn whenever he can! The singer posted the first photo that shows Aeko’s face in an incredibly cute post on his Instagram page on Dec. 13 and naturally, it has his followers swooning with delight. In the photo, the little boy, who is also the son of Ammika Harris, 26, can be seen wearing a blue and white striped outfit as he lays and sleeps with his eyes closed on a white blanket. “‘BABY AEKO ‘❤️,” Chris captioned the pic.

Before the face pic, Chris shared a different photo of Baby Aeko’s feet and his hands and used it to announce his birth on Dec. 11. He also shared numerous hospital photos that were taken during the day he and Ammika welcomed their son into the world and they were all truly beautiful to see. From Chris leaning on the mother of his child as she gives birth, to cute little Aeko all wrapped up in a blanket as the nurses hand him to his mama, the pics captured the exciting emotions of welcoming a child perfectly.

In addition to Aeko pics, both Chris and Ammika have been sharing gorgeous baby bump pics since the birth. The couple kept things under wraps during the pregnancy, including any pics of Ammika’s growing tummy, so all these new old photos are definitely keeping the mom and dad’s Instagram followers quite entertained. From a beautiful pic that shows the brunette beauty flaunting her bare bump under a sparkly black and silver blazer, to one that shows her wearing black underwear with a light blue lacy piece draped over the bump and black leather gloves, the pics are nothing short of epic.

We look forward to seeing more sweet pics of Aeko and Ammika’s bump in the near future! It’s been a long time coming so we’re glad both Chris and his lady love have decided to finally share!