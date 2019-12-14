Ariel Winter Shops In Thigh-High Boots After Packing On The PDA With Rumored New BF Luke Benward

Ariel Winter cut a chic figure during a solo shopping trip just days after she was spotted on a romantic evening out with rumored beau Luke Benward.

Shop til you drop time! Ariel Winter, 21, enjoyed a day to herself on December 13 by doing some retail therapy in Sherman Oaks, California. The Modern Family star was spotted looking fierce in a Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt over a pair of skintight jeans and thigh-high boots. Perhaps she was looking to either pick something up or drop something off as all she had in her hands was a brown envelope and the keys to her car during her midday extravaganza in LA. She left her jet black hair down while rocking a smoky eye and a fierce red lip. It was a much different look compared to her makeup-free outing on December 7.

What a week it has been for Ariel! She has been sparking a ton of romance rumors with hunky actor Luke Benward, 24, only four months after her split from longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32. All of this started when they were spotted in an apparent lip lock during a night out on the town on December 8 where she looked super glam in a champagne dress with a long black coat and stilettos.

The suspense builds! Ariel and Luke were then seen exhibiting a ton of PDA with one another days later during a second date night at celeb hotspot Delilah. She was spotted giving him a loving embrace at the restaurant where at one point the Dumplin actor rested his arm on her lower back and grabbed her hips. Ooh la la!

“Ariel never anticipated for any romantic feelings to develop with Luke, but things unexpectedly changed very gradually over the past few months between them,” a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVELY on December 14. “Ariel has been such close friends with Luke for years and never looked at him as anything more than a friend.

“But after her split from Levi, Luke was really there for Ariel and she was able to lean on him for support,” the insider continues. “Things just shifted and it happened very organically. Neither of them expected it to happen, but it just did. Ariel is still on really good terms with Levi, but she’s open to seeing where things go with Luke.”