Danny Aiello: 5 Things To Know About ‘Godfather’ Star Who Passed At 86

Veteran actor Danny Aiello, who rose to fame in iconic movies like ‘The Godfather: Part II’, has died at the age of 86.

Danny Aiello, an Oscar-nominated actor who is known for his supporting roles in major motion pictures in the 1970’s and 80’s, has sadly died according to a report from TMZ. He passed away on December 12 at a medical facility in New Jersey where he was being treated for a sudden illness according to his family. He suffered an infection related to his treatment where his family went to go visit him the same day and died shortly after they left that evening. Danny is survived by his wife Sandy Cohen and their four children Danny, Rick, Jaime and Stacey.

Here are five things you should know about Danny in the wake of his unexpected passing.

1.) Born And Raised In New York City. Danny, real name Daniel Louis Aiello Jr, was born in NYC on June 20, 1933. He moved to the Bronx at the age of seven and later attended James Monroe High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army which he served in for three years.

2.) Lights, Camera, Action… Later On In Life. Danny’s life in the entertainment industry didn’t truly begin until his first starring role as a baseball player in 1973’s Bang The Drum Slowly alongside Robert De Niro at the age of 39. He had a walk on role in one of the biggest movies of all time, The Godfather Part II, one year later and also guest starred on the classic television drama Kojak.

3.) The Envelope Please. Danny’s career in Hollywood continued to shine in the decades to come with roles in Moonstruck and Do The Right Thing, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (he lost to Denzel Washington for Glory).

4.) I Can Sing Too. Danny was also a gifted vocalist on top of being a veteran actor. He released several big-band type of albums throughout the course of his life and his voice was featured in films like Hudson Hawk and Once Around. He also played Madonna‘s father in her “Papa Don’t Preach” music video that won big at the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards (Best Female Video).

5.) There’s More To Come After His Passing. The late and great actor has a lot coming out next year. His IMDb page lists four projects of his being released in 2020 including mob-related films The Italy Boys and The Black Caesar.

Our healing thoughts go out to all those affected by Danny’s passing.