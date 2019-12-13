Wendy Williams Defends Kris Jenner Giving Friends Botox For Christmas: I’ve Done It Too

No wonder Wendy Williams and Kris Jenner became fast friends! — They both have the same idea when it comes to what to get their friends for Christmas. Wendy defended Kris on Dec, 13 after fans slammed her for gifting her friends with botox this Christmas!

Wendy Williams is team Kris Jenner after the momager, 64, faced backlash from fans for gifting her friends and family with botox this holiday season. The host, 55, defended her good friend on her Friday morning talk show, and admitted that she’s done the same thing for her friends! Wendy explained why you shouldn’t offended if you’re gift with botox this Christmas.

“Long before I heard about this, I’ve told you guys before, I gave a girl that I hang out with [botox],” Wendy told her studio audience. “I want all my girlfriends to look the part. I don’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, Wendy surrounds herself with frumpy-dumps to make herself look better,'” she admitted, joking that “I want to do it for you if you can’t do it, but sign this incase something goes wrong.

Wendy went on to say that after she gifted her friend with a lavish beauty treatment, “She was so happy and I was so happy. She got everything done!” She concluded with this message to her viewers: “If your girlfriend gives you a little botox for the holidays, do not dismiss her. She only wants you to look better than you already do!”

Kris revealed her gift-giving plans on December 10, when she shared that she recently partnered with Botox Cosmetic for their “Gift Like a Boss” campaign. The holiday partnership promotes giving $100 gift cards to friends and loved ones for the brand’s beauty injectables, something Kris considers part of her beauty routine.

“It’s a one stop shop for me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told People of her new partnership. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

As for her beauty routine? — The busy mom of seven is all about self-care.

“My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life,” she said, explaining, “A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I’m a happy camper.”

One family member who will definitely have a botox gift card in her stocking stuffer is Kris’ mother, MJ, who she said she feels “really blessed” to have her around at 85 and “feeling okay.” Kris added, “I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I’m her age. She’s a joy. I’m going to give her a Botox gift card for sure.”