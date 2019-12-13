‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals How She Feels About Stassi & Katie Amid Feud

Kristen Doute provided a major update on where’s she’s at with former friends and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ costars Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney in a surprising interview EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

There appears to be a ton of confusion on Kristen Doute‘s end over why in the heck she’s not pals with Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Katie Maloney, 32, anymore. Their feud was previewed in the new explosive trailer for season 8 that dropped on November 7. The fashion blogger dropped hints about their whole ordeal on her Straight Up With Stassi podcast back in October, saying in part, “If taking a break from someone is a b***h move and makes me nasty, then I don’t give a f**k.” Well damn! Kristen spoke about their falling out with HollywoodLIfe EXCLUSIVELY at the Fancy AF Cocktail book launch celebrating Tom Sandoval, 36, and Ariana Madix, 34 in West Hollywood on December 11 where the bubbly brunette revealed what went down between them at BravoCon in NYC amid their issues.

“We exchanged pleasantries,” Kristen said about her interactions with Stassi & Katie while there. “We were all there for the same reason and we all have a job to do, and we were all on the same team when it comes to the show, but that was it.” Things don’t appear to be going well for them still, as she also revealed that the only way they’ll do a sit down and chat is if VPR gets “a season nine.” Eek.

Don’t count on this being a forever thing between the former three besties, however. When asked if she has an interest in being friends with them again, Kristen responded with, “I never say never to any of that. I love them both. My personal POV is I love them both. They’re still my sisters to me. I still have a lot of love. They asked for space, so I’m giving them space.”

That word “space” is a constant between those three which Kristen said started with Stassi & Katie. “It was them. And Katie actually texted me the day that my book came out for pre-order on Amazon, and she sent me a screenshot that she had pre-ordered it and texted congratulations. And I thought that was over the moon sweet of her and I really appreciated it.”

Has Stassi influenced Katie in their situation? Kristen’s unsure. “Could be, or not. I don’t know. Katie’s definitely no one’s minion. I think… I don’t know. I mean maybe it’s just a respect thing for Stassi because Katie’s definitely kinder to me and more friendly than Stassi is,” she said before adding, “But Katie is her own person.”