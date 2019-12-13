Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photo Of Son Prince On 3rd Birthday: You ‘Light Up Every Room’

Proud dad, Tristan Thompson, took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday message for his son, Prince, while also sharing a rare photo of the adorable toddler.

Tristan Thompson and Jordan Craig’s son is growing up so fast! Prince Thompson turned three on Dec. 12, and his dad shared a new photo of him on Instagram to celebrate. In the pic, Prince is smiling big for the camera, while holding a red balloon in his hand. Jordan has kept Prince out of the public eye, so it’s not very often that we get to see photos of him, and this new pic is just too sweet! Along with the rare picture, Tristan also wrote a touching message to his firstborn.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince,” he gushed. “You’re already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Everyday you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in. I thank God everyday for picking me to be your father. May God continue to bless you each and everyday son. I love you.” He also added four red heart emojis at the end of the message.

Jordan was pregnant with Prince when Tristan started dating Khloe Kardashian at the end of summer 2016. For years, Khloe was slammed as a homewrecker, with fans speculating that she had broken up Tristan and Jordan’s relationship. Earlier this year, court documents filed by Jordan were released, and they revealed her claims that Tristan cheated on her with Khloe, leading to alleged complications in her pregnancy with Prince.

However, Khloe took to Instagram in June to set the record straight and tell her side of the tale. “I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me,” Khloe explained. “A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me him and his ex were broken up before we met. This is my truth! The truth that I believe and trusted. If for any reason that is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

This message came after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe twice, as well. First he was photographed looking cozy with another woman just days before Khlo gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. Then, in Jan. 2019, news broke that Tristan had kissed KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party at his house. Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan after the second tryst, but they remain amicable as co-parens to True.