From Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & so many more, we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities this week!

Some of our favorite stars were out and about all over the world this week in a slew of gorgeous outfits and we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities. Taylor Swift, 30, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she accepted her award for Woman of the Decade at the Billboard Women in Music event in LA on December 12. The singer looked gorgeous in a navy blue one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2020 Chain Detail Jumpsuit, which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The one-piece featured a gold chain neckline, chain straps, and a chain belt around her tiny waist, which she styled with a pair of metallic gold square-toe ankle strap sandals. She accessorized her ensemble with Âme ear cuffs, a bracelet from Marli New York, statement rings by Marli New York and Maxior, as well as an Ana Khouri Diamond Christy Earring and Lily Earring with Hanging Diamond.

Kendall Jenner, 24, has been slaying her style these past two weeks and one of our favorite looks from her was when she was out in Miami on Dec. 6. The supermodel looked flawless in a tight nude David Koma Embellished Stretch-Crepe Dress with crystal spaghetti straps and metallic tinsel trim which hugged her svelte frame perfectly. She topped her look off with a pair of gold Ellie Vail Londyn Lock Earrings and Amina Muaddi Begum PVC Pumps.

Selena Gomez, 27, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new album “RARE,” and her outfits have been absolutely amazing. She has been rocking a bunch of different looks from metallic pants to her cheetah trench coat, but one of our favorite outfits from her was the pale pink Patou suit she wore in London on Dec. 12. She looked super sophisticated when she wore a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers with the matching blazer and a white Patou Cotton Tank tucked in. She accessorized with a pair of white pointed Jimmy Choo Anouk Pumps in Patent Leather and round sunglasses.

Another one of our fave celebs who looked fabulous this week was Kim Kardashian, 39, who attended a Christmas party on Dec. 10 rocking a skintight nude maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The long-sleeve bodycon frock was super stretchy and showed off her insanely tiny waist and big behind, and she styled her frock with a pair of slouchy nude pointed-toe Gucci Vintage Snake Skin Boots and diamond bracelets.

There were so many other amazing looks and you can see all of the best dressed celebrities this week when you click through the gallery above!