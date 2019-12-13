Stephen Colbert Reveals Whether He’ll Run For Political Office After Dissing Donald Trump Nightly

It’s no surprise that Stephen Colbert gets asked about whether he’ll launch a political career after pointed Trump commentary on ‘The Late Show.’ He and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveal if they’ll jump from acting to running for office.

Stephen Colbert, who roasts Donald Trump every evening on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, admitted to Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 58, that he gets asked to run for office, “all the time.” Colbert, 55, made the confession during ‘An Evening with Stephen Colbert + Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ in Newark, New Jersey on December 7. The conversation between the two comedic superstars, was the highlight of an annual fundraiser for Montclair Film and drew a sold out crowd.

While Colbert, who mocks the president mercilessly to enthusiastic TV audiences, gets implored to jump into politics, he told his audience that he has an emphatic response: “I tell them, they have lost their minds.” Dreyfus, who played Vice President Selina Meyer in Veep for seven years, didn’t admit to any fan pleas for her to run for office – maybe because her character, Selina, was a “highly unlikeable person,” according to Colbert. “No one of any party would defend her actions,” he joked.

While Dreyfus didn’t defend Selina’s antics, she did admit to Colbert and the crowd that she didn’t “agree with her (Selina’s) behavior,” but she got it. She sure must have – Dreyfus won Emmy awards six consecutive years for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for Veep. If there is one other role that Dreyfus will forever be remembered for it’s Elaine from Seinfeld. The comedienne told the crowd that Elaine’s look – big curly hair, blazers, floral dresses and granny glasses – was her own personal style at the time. “I was trying to be funky. I dressed like that at the time. But I’m not going near that look ever again,” she insisted.

She told the audience that she loved the show, which ran for nine years, but had no idea that it would be a hit when it was initially greenlit for just four episodes. Julia said that she landed the role because she “bonded” with show co-creator, Larry David, when he was a writer at Saturday Night Live. She was part of the SNL cast for three seasons and confessed that David was “as miserable as me.” “It was sexist at SNL and some people were doing a lot of drugs,” she spilled. “I was oblivious. I just thought, ‘He’s got a lot of energy.’ It was a brutal time, but informative.”

On her recent battle with breast cancer, which she has beaten, Dreyfus was open about her double mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction surgery. When asked by an audience member to give advice to other women facing a diagnosis with the disease, “It’s good to have a partner who you trust and adore and someone who is your advocate and with you all the time,” she said. “My wonderful husband [writer, actor, producer] Brad [Hall] kept copious notes.” Now, being able to help other women going through breast cancer, has brought an enormous amount of comfort to her, she told the audience.