Snooki Reveals The Moment That She Knew She Had To Leave ‘Jersey Shore’: I Wasn’t ‘Happy’

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi knew that she had to leave ‘Jersey Shore’ after having a major realization, she explained in a new interview.

There was one moment that made Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi realize that she wanted to leave Jersey Shore Family Vacation for good. The reality star, 32, said in an upcoming interview on The Mel Robbins Show that, “I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be happy, and I’m like, ‘That’s not me. I’m not genuinely happy.’ That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’” Fans were shocked — and devastated — when Snooki announced on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, that she was retiring to focus on family. As Nicole explained during the tough announcement, she’s no longer that girl who loves partying; she just wants to raise her three children at home, in peace.

“I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me,” the mom to Lorenzo, 7, Angelo, 6 Mos., and Giovanna, 5, said. “I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids.” Nicole added in her Mel Robbins interview, which airs in January 2020, “It was really hard, but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking.” Drama is a reference to her clashes with co-star Angelina Pivarnick, stemming from a rumor that Angelina kissed JWoww‘s boyfriend in Las Vegas. She also felt “played out” after Angelina’s recent wedding, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The MTV star echoed the source’s statement on her podcast. “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun,” she said. “Lately, everything is so serious. It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that.” Nicole also revealed that her family has allegedly received death threats in the past. She’s leaving the show before the second half of season three premieres in January 2020.