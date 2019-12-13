NeNe Leakes, 52, Shows Off Toned Legs In Sexy Black Lingerie & She’s Never Looked Better

What’s her secret?! NeNe Leakes showed off her AMAZING 52-year-old figure in a sexy birthday Instagram photo on Dec. 13, and fans are going wild.

Is it magic or a great skincare routine? Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes decided to grace her fans with a sexy birthday picture on her ‘gram. In the photo, NeNe is wearing a seductive black lingerie ensemble complete with a plunging neckline and a playfully fuzzy trim. The outfit perfectly accentuates the reality show personality’s curves and shows off her long toned legs and cleavage. Did we forget to mention that she’s 52?!

The caption simply reads, “Sagittarius! One time for the Birthday Chick,” and has garnered a multitude of sweet birthday wishes from her friends and followers. NeNe’s friend and Football Wives star Chanita Foster directly responded to the caption saying, “Two times for the Birthday Chic,” followed by a feisty fire emoji. First Family of Hip Hop personality Somaya Recce also chimed in and said, “It’s a REAL ones birthday. Slayyyyy baby SLAYYYY.” One fan noticed NeNe’s youthful glow and commented, “Out here looking better [than] some of these 20 year olds. happy Birthday,” and topped off the birthday wish with a heart and cake emoji.

The Glee alum clearly seems happy and unbothered, following the recent clapbacks she served to Andy Cohen on Dec. 9. During his lat night talk show, Andy had made some snide remarks regarding a dress she had worn twice. He stated, “By the way, one NeNe’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big door bell show in LA where the strap broke. So, I guess she fixed her strap, which we love. You know what, we just love our eagle-eyed researchers here.” The audience erupted with laughter but the remarks definitely rubbed NeNe the wrong way. On her Insta she made it clear that she didn’t “appreciate” his comments and found the whole ordeal “pointless.”

Regardless, it’s great to see NeNe looking so content and enjoying her very special day. The love and support she’s received from her fans and friends certainly outweigh any negativity that could come her way. Happy Birthday NeNe!