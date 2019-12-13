Watch
Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson & Dad Billy Ray Perform Epic Version Of ‘Old Town Road’ Live

Now this is a jam! Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson sang along to her dad as he belted out his hit ‘Old Town Road’ during her annual holiday charity party for homeless youth.

Miley Cyrus brought her two favorite men — dad Billy Ray Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson — to her charity’s annual holiday party on Dec. 13 and before everyone knew it, the guitars came out. The event was Miley’s Happy Hippy Foundation holiday gift giveaway at My Friend’s Place, which offers services to over 1,400 homeless youth in Hollywood. Billy Ray, 58, and Cody, 22, each brought their instruments along to entertain everyone and the country superstar broke into the biggest song of 2019, “Old Town Road” where he was featured on Lil Nas X’s massive hit.

Video shows the three all wearing Miley’s signature Happy Hippy logo shirts sitting on a cement stoop as Billy Ray jams out to “OTR,” with Miley, Cody and her sister Noah Cyrus all happily singing along. There was even a clarinet player there to give an assist to the song. It was just rated RIAA diamond status, meaning the song has sold over 10 million copies. But more importantly, it brought joy to everyone at the event.

The music didn’t stop with “Old Town Road,” as video showed the Cyruses, Cody and others breaking into “Silent Night” and other Christmas Carols. There’s nothing like the gift of song to brighten the day for everyone at My Friend’s Place. The charity later showed a photo of everyone that attended and thanked the crew for making the day so special.

“It was the most amazing day at our annual Holiday Celebration!! Thank you to our awesome partners, @happyhippiefdn and @iamhalsey for once again making the day possible. And a special thanks to @mileycyrus, @billyraycyrus, @noahcyrus, @tishcyrus and @codysimpson for joining and bringing some extra holiday cheer!! More pics and videos to come, so stay tuned… ✨🎄❄️ #happyhippieholidays,” the site captioned photo commemorating the day.