Michelle Obama Tells Greta Thunberg To ‘Ignore The Doubters’ After Trump Mocks Young Activist

Count Michelle Obama as one of Greta Thunberg’s biggest supporters. The former First Lady leapt to the teen activist’s defense after she was attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Greta Thunberg has a powerful ally in Michelle Obama. The former First Lady, 55, came to the 16-year-old climate activist’s defense on Twitter in the hours after President Donald Trump, 71, told her to seek anger management and “chill.” She tweeted, “.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.” She’s right about that. Famous fans like Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler also praised Greta on Twitter following the president’s outrageous remarks about the TIME Person of the Year winner.

Trump, who has a lengthy history of being obsessed with the distinction, tweeted on December 12, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” The Swedish teenager became the youngest individual to ever win the award after a year spent mobilizing youth across the world to take action against climate change, and hold the adults in charge accountable for not doing so. Millions of students joined her in a September protest, walking out of school on a Friday before her iconic speech at the United Nations.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Greta changed her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.” Trump’s uncouth attack on a child is particularly outrageous, considering his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, condemned Stanford professor Pamela Karlan for simply mentioning 13-year-old son Barron Trump‘s name during an impeachment hearing.

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” the first lady tweeted on December 4. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”