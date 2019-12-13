Lala Kent Revives Her Feud With 50 Cent By Asking Fans To Send Her ‘Fofty’ Coffee Cups

Lala Kent poked fun at her feud with 50 Cent by asking for some sweet ‘Fofty’ merchandise Just wait until he hears about this!

Fofty… now that’s a name we haven’t heard in a long time! Lala Kent dug up her old feud with 50 Cent after staying silent for a couple months, dropping a comment on a Bravo Instagram count hawking Vanderpump Rules merchandise. The post showed off a coffee cup (which we need immediately) printed with the definition of “Fofty”: “someone you owe a million dollars to on a Monday.” Lala commented, “Feel free to send me some of these,” including the clapping emoji. Fofty was coined when Lala’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, misspelled 50 Cent’s name while texting with the rapper in April.

It obviously became an instant meme. The “Candy Shop” rapper accused Randall of owing him $1 million, and was getting fed up waiting for the payment. “I’m sorry FOFTY” Randall responded via text during one of their terse conversations about the situation, telling him he was having a medical emergency. The rapper dragged Lala into the feud for some reason, calling her a “hoe” on Instagram. She clapped back, and it got brutal, fast. He eventually deleted all of his Instagram insults in September, but Lala didn’t forgive him quite that easily.

“50 thinks it’s hilarious to troll people and the positive feedback he’s received from fans is motivation and incentive enough for him to not want to stop anytime soon,” a source close to Lala told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “50 understands that if he can dish it out, he should be able to take it but he also knows that he’ll come back at somebody harder than anything they could ever throw at him.”

The couple sparred with him for a little bit longer, but he’s clearly got bigger fights on his hands right now, like with Nick Cannon… and Wendy Williams... and Teairra Mari and more.