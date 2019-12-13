Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had 5 Surgeries In 1.5 Years After Complications From North & Saint’s Births

Kim Kardashian used her latest SKIMS ad to discuss the terrifying experience of having pre-eclampsia, also known as toxemia, during the two births of her daughter and son.

Kim Kardashian, 39, got very candid about the difficulties of bringing, North, 6, and Saint, 4, into the world in her latest SKIMS ad posted to Instagram on Dec. 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed the emotional details of suffering from major, life-threatening complications during her first two births, and used it as an opportunity to shed light on an important topic. “When I was pregnant with my daughter, North, I had a condition called pre-eclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kim began the video, in which she stands in front of a brown background with a simple, monochromatic look. Naturally, the star went into more detail about her condition, offering a number of details and explaining just how arduous the complications were.

“The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby,” she went on. “At 34-and-a-half weeks I had to go into emergency labor; they induced me.” Upon her birth, little North weighed only four pounds, her mom went on to explain. “She was almost six weeks early.” But then things got far worse for Kim, who went on to share how after she “delivered, my placenta never came out, so that’s called placenta accreta.” The complication is incredibly dangerous for women in labor. “My placenta grew inside my uterus and that is what women die from in child birth,” she explained. Of course, even after the entire ordeal, Kim still wanted to add to her family and “continued the process of freezing my eggs.”

Roughly two years later, Kim would go on to welcome her and husband Kanye West‘s, 42, first son, Saint. “I had the same condition and the same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter,” she said of welcoming Saint into the world. After Saint was born, Kim confessed she had to have “five different operations within a year and half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside.” Even when going through her various, intensive procedures, Kim was still “filming and [doing] photo shoots.” But even after all of that, Kim still wanted to add to her family. She even asked her physicians if she would be able to go through another pregnancy again, to which they essentially told her, “‘We won’t even put an embryo in you that would be, like, malpractice.'” But Kim and Kanye were fortunate to have other options available.

As fans know, Kim and Kanye’s third and fourth children, another daughter, Chicago, 1, and second son, Psalm, 7 months were born via two separate surrogates. Kim’s testimonial for SKIMS was incredibly powerful, as birth complications aren’t necessarily always a conversation on people’s mind. Using her SKIMS platform, the mogul is offering her “support to the Bail Project (@bailproject) and a charitable donation has been made by SKIMS in her name,” the caption to the video read. Even though she had to go through a lot to have her four sweet kids, Kim explained she wouldn’t hesitate to do it again. “I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies — it was all worth it.” You can watch the full video here!