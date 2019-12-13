Chris Brown Cheers On 5-Year-Old Daughter Royalty In Sweet Christmas Pageant Video: ‘Go Baby’

Chris Brown may have a newborn son, but daughter Royalty is still the apple of her daddy’s eye. She was the center of attention at her Christmas pageant as Breezy cheered ‘Go baby!’

Royalty Brown is just the cutest! Chris Brown‘s five-year-old daughter gave a monologue during what appears to be her school’s Christmas pageant and Breezy couldn’t have been more proud. He posted a snippet of the video to his Instagram and fans are raving over what a little superstar Royalty is. She looks so comfortable in front of an audience as she talked about a steep competition involving pumpkins while making great eye contact with those she was addressing. She totally has her dad’s outgoing and engaging stage presence.

RoRo — as Chris revealed is her nickname — looked adorable in an iridescent sleeveless dress which she paired with big pink sneakers. Her hair is still super long and curly. Chris wrote next to the video, “😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ GO BABY” and his fans went wild for how adorable his little girl is.

User amoureaniya commented, “Awwwww SHE’S LITERALLY THE CUTEST😭” while tyler.smoov told Breezy, “Bruh. She’s so adorable 😭❤️🙏🏾.” sb_gotda_juice asked, “Why is she getting so big so fast 😩😩😩😍😍” as it seems like yesterday she was just a little girl and now she’s so mature and composed in the videos Chris shares of her. User thebreezebox1 felt the same, noting “😭😭😭😭 They just grow so fast.”

Royalty just became a big sister on Nov. 20 when Chris and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed a baby boy. On Dec. 11 he shared the first photo of him holding the little guy’s foot to his Instagram and announced his name, writing simply “AEKO CATORI BROWN” in the caption. He later clarified that the name is pronounced “Echo” so now he has “RoRo and Echo,” which is how he revealed Royalty’s super cute nickname.

Hopefully Chris will relish having a newborn and watch his son grow in his first year of life. Breezy didn’t get that chance with Royalty, as he found out he was a parent about a year after her mom, music video model Nia Guzman, gave birth to her. Chris was absolutely overjoyed over the news that he was a dad, but one person who wasn’t too thrilled was his girlfriend at the time Karrueche Tran. She tapped out of the relationship immediately after discovering her boyfriend had made a child with another woman. But Chris has absolutely thrived being a dad to Royalty and completely adores his daughter more than anything.