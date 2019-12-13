Chris Brown & Ammika Harris Shares Sexy Throwback Pics Of Her Pregnant — See Bare Bump Shots

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris FINALLY gave fans a peek of what she looked like when she was pregnant with their first child days after the stunning model welcome him into the world.

It’s crazy to believe that Chris Brown, 30, and Ammika Harris, 26, gave their millions of fans a glimpse of their newborn son Aeko before we ever saw a pic of her pregnant but here we are! The “Run It” singer uploaded a sexy throwback pic of her (WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE) on Instagram on December 13. Her racy photo, which he turned the comments off of, shows the gorgeous model doing her thing with her belly sticking all the way out while wearing little to the imagination. She posed sideways in a lacy bra/underwear combination that included a pair of sleek black gloves and a sheer blue skirt. Ammika also decided to spice up social media herself by sharing a photo of her when she was preggers that was even more risque than the one Chris posted!

NSFW alert! Ammika almost suffered from a MAJOR NIP SLIP when she posted a snap of her wearing a glittery suit jacket that was left completely open (SEE HERE). She leaned to the side in front of a desk of sorts while referencing her baby as the caption. “Aeko did you know that you used to live in my tummy,” she wrote next to a heart emoji. Followers showered Ammika with compliments over her glowing beauty and also on welcoming her first child in the comments section.

Chris and Ammika welcomed baby boy Aeko in November 2019 after doing their best to keep her pregnancy a secret for months. Things changed one day before news was announced about their child’s arrival when the Grammy winner shared two eyebrow-raising posts to his Instagram related to her giving birth.

He finally confirmed his baby’s birth on December 11 by sharing the first photo of him while also debuting what his full name is: Aeko Catori Brown. Fans were convinced that his child’s name was Aeko after Chris wore a sweatshirt with the name on it and boy oh boy were they right!

It is the second child for Chris who also has a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, 36. He gushed about his eldest in a recent Instagram snap by posting an adorable photo of her with the caption, “MY JOY”.