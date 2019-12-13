Britney Spears may have kicked off the sexy schoolgirl singer costume, but Camila Cabello gave it a sizzling update for her ‘Tonight Show’ performance of ‘My Oh My.’

“My Oh My” indeed! Camila Cabello brought out a sexy schoolgirl costume to perform that song off her new album Romance when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Dec. 12. She showed off some of her hottest dance moves ever as she rocked the stage with DaBaby. The 22-year-old flaunted plenty of her toned tummy in the bra top and tiny pleated schoolgirl skirt, which featured neon green and blue coloring and a checkered pattern.

Camila paired it with a jersey jacket to look like a high school dream queen. The skirt had a sultry slit up its left side and she made the most of showing off all of her incredible legs during the red-hot performance. Camila wore a pair of white calf-high white socks and heavy white sneakers for footwear, which helped her easily pull off some of the sexiest dance moves of her life. This is a side of Camila we’ve never seen and we absolutely love it! She totally commanded Jimmy Fallon‘s stage with so much confidence and girl power.

Before her stage-melting performance, Camila played a game of True Confessions with Jimmy and fellow guest Ryan Reynolds where they had to tell a story and the others had to determine whether or not it was true or false. Camila claimed she lost tour-mate Taylor Swift’s beloved cat Meredith! “She asked me to babysit her cat. Her cat kind of had a weird little stomach infection thing. She was gonna go to a meet and greet [in Vancouver],” Camila explained.

‘We were hanging out in the dressing room. I’m taking care of her cat. Somebody from my team asked me to do something. I leave the door open. The cat, Meredith, sneaks out, is nowhere to be found…One of her security guards [eventually found her]. The cat was found in one of the seats of the golf cart,” she continued. Camila completely sold the story and both Jimmy and Ryan were convinced it was true…until she revealed it never happened! Ryan applauded her, telling Camila she has a “black belt in lying.”