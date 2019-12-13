Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish & More Red Carpet Arrivals At 2019 Billboard Women In Music Event

From Taylor Swift’s sleek black jumpsuit to Billie Eilish’s beige monochrome look, celebs slayed on Billboard’s pink carpet!

It’s a major night for music, and that means a major night for fashion at the annual Billboard Women in Music event! So many of our favorite artists are hitting the red carpet tonight, including Woman of the Decade recipient, Taylor Swift, Woman of the Year winner, Billie Eilish, Game Changer, Alanis Morissette and so many more! A slew of famous faces walked the red carpet and totally brought their A-game when it came to their fashion, as well.

As the Woman of the Decade, Taylor, 29, totally showed out on the fashion front. Arriving in a sleek navy jumper with a culotte pant cut by Oscar de la Renta, Taylor’s look was fashion and business all mixed into one. The sleeveless piece featured gorgeous gold chain details on the front, and also acted as the halter to hold the number together. She finished her look with a open toe gold sandal, a dark nail polish and her go-to red lip. The Lover singer skipped her usual blowout for a high ponytail braid, showing us she isn’t afraid to mix things up!

Taylor, of course, has been rocking her looks since the start of 2019 — even since the beginning of the decade! At the Nov. 24 American Music Awards, she completely stole the show in a dazzling emerald green sequin gown with a plunging slit & black over the knee Blade boots by Casadei. On that same night, Taylor was not only named the Artist of the Decade, she also surpassed Michael Jackson‘s award count with a record breaking 25! While Taylor celebrates her major honor tonight, she has another huge celebration on the way as she turns 30 on Dec. 13!

Of course, it’s not just Taylor who has been having a great year. 17-year-old Billie has been doing such incredible work this last year and her Woman of the Year award is like the icing on the cake. Tonight, she wore an all beige military-inspired look by Prada Sport. The oversized jacket featured embellished pockets, which she paired with a matching short, and a nude sneaker-and-sock combo. Arriving with her hood on and a mysterious pair of aviator shades, her signature neon green highlights poked out on the carpet. The “Bad Guy” singer earned six American Music Awards nominations and walked away with two of them (New Artist and Artist Alternative Rock) on Nov. 24!

Not only that, Billie set fire to the stage — literally! — when she performed her hit “All The Good Girls Go To Hell.” But that hasn’t been all for her stellar year. Billie has been nominated for a total of six Grammy awards, as well! It’s been such an incredible year for her, and this recognition from Billboard totally make her 2019.

Both of these women, and so many more, have stunned the red carpet — including Normani in her green jungle print suit reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic Versace dress! As they head into LA’s Hollywood Palladium for the festivities, we cannot wait to see how these amazing, trailblazing women celebrate each other and their work in the music industry!