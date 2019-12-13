Bella Hadid Shows Major Skin In Unbuttoned Top With Nothing Underneath — See Pic

Things are heating up on vacation! Bella Hadid is enjoying some major R&R with very little clothing in latest Instagram post.

In her latest Instagram post Bella Hadid decided to show all of her followers just how relaxed she’s been these last few days. In the photo, the 23-year-old is seen lying down in the grass by some comfy cushions under some palm leaved plants in St. Bart’s. She’s lounging around in her bikini bottoms, an unbuttoned jean shirt from Chromehearts, a brand that she is currently collaborating with, and, well, that’s all! It has been a busy year for Bella. After a 2019 full of photoshoots, a slew of runway walks, and many, MANY high-fashion campaigns, the supermodel has been taking in every relaxing moment that has come her way on her Caribbean getaway.

Bella simply captioned the photo, “aura bella™️” followed by a crystal ball emoji. Many of Bella’s followers of course chimed in the comments section to share their thoughts on the post. There were tons of fire emojis and a multitude of people leaving messages of love and support for the model. One fan enthusiastically wrote, “THE ABS PEOPLE THE ABSSSS,” while another added, “welp there go the internet.”

Just before she took off for the Caribbean island, Bella spent some time in Miami and with her longtime friend Kendall Jenner. Both Kendall and Bella were in town for the Dior Fashion show that took place on Dec. 3, and after their work was done, the dyanmic duo made time for some fun. The model pals, along with Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, shared photos from a day of yachting in the sun and jet skiing.

The end of the year getaway Instagram posts marathon is the gift that keeps on giving for all of Bella’s fans. Everyone is happy to see the model live her best life while sipping delicious drinks in sexy swimsuits, lounging under some palm trees, and just hanging out with her gal pals.