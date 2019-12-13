See Pic
Ammika Harris Shows Off Slim Post-Baby Body In Crop Top & Fans Rave Over How Good She Looks

Ammika Harris & Chris Brown
BACKGRID
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Ammika Harris showed off her post-baby body just 3 weeks after welcoming son, Aeko with Chris Brown, and she looks amazing! The model showed off her flat tummy in a crop top in a new photo on Instagram, December 9.

We’ll have what Ammika Harris is having! The model sipped on a smoothie in a new photo showing off her incredible post-baby body on Thursday night. The new mom bared her belly in a black crop top and showed off her long legs in tight leggings in the snap, which was an ad for Fashion Nova. Ammika stepped out for a healthy drink in a pair of snakeskin mid-calf boots and a Gucci bag.

It’s only been three weeks since the brunette beauty gave birth to a son with singer Chris Brown. The pair welcomed Aeko Catori Brown on November 20, 2019 at 2:11 p.m at Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, according to the newborn’s official birth certificate obtained by HollywoodLife. The medical center isn’t too far from the singer’s home.

Despite being rather quiet about the pregnancy, Chris and Ammika both shared Instagram posts that hinted at the birth of their son in late November. Just this past Wednesday, Chris posted a black and white photo of him holding his son’s tiny feet. “AEKO CATORI BROWN,” he captioned the image. Ammika then shared his post to own Instagram Story, and wrote, “Forever won’t be enough with you.” Before that, Chris had initially caption the post with Aeko’s birth date, “11-20-2019.”

(Photo credit: Ammika Harris/Instagram) 

Ammika’s pregnancy came as a surprise to some fans seeing as she is the ex-girlfriend of Chris. It’s unclear if the two have rekindled their romance after the birth of their son.

Chris raised eyebrows on December 13 when he shared a throwback photo of Ammika to his Instagram, which showed her modeling her growing belly during a pregnancy photoshoot.