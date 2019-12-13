Ammika Harris Shows Off Slim Post-Baby Body In Crop Top & Fans Rave Over How Good She Looks

Ammika Harris showed off her post-baby body just 3 weeks after welcoming son, Aeko with Chris Brown, and she looks amazing! The model showed off her flat tummy in a crop top in a new photo on Instagram, December 9.

We’ll have what Ammika Harris is having! The model sipped on a smoothie in a new photo showing off her incredible post-baby body on Thursday night. The new mom bared her belly in a black crop top and showed off her long legs in tight leggings in the snap, which was an ad for Fashion Nova. Ammika stepped out for a healthy drink in a pair of snakeskin mid-calf boots and a Gucci bag.

It’s only been three weeks since the brunette beauty gave birth to a son with singer Chris Brown. The pair welcomed Aeko Catori Brown on November 20, 2019 at 2:11 p.m at Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, according to the newborn’s official birth certificate obtained by HollywoodLife. The medical center isn’t too far from the singer’s home.

Despite being rather quiet about the pregnancy, Chris and Ammika both shared Instagram posts that hinted at the birth of their son in late November. Just this past Wednesday, Chris posted a black and white photo of him holding his son’s tiny feet. “AEKO CATORI BROWN,” he captioned the image. Ammika then shared his post to own Instagram Story, and wrote, “Forever won’t be enough with you.” Before that, Chris had initially caption the post with Aeko’s birth date, “11-20-2019.”

Ammika’s pregnancy came as a surprise to some fans seeing as she is the ex-girlfriend of Chris. It’s unclear if the two have rekindled their romance after the birth of their son.

Chris raised eyebrows on December 13 when he shared a throwback photo of Ammika to his Instagram, which showed her modeling her growing belly during a pregnancy photoshoot.