‘The Witcher’ revealed its final trailer before the Dec. 20 premiere and gave us new glimpses of the beloved characters. A war is coming and Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri need to be prepared.

Cirilla (Freya Allan) may be the lion cub of Cintra but she’s not safe. Far from it, actually. “I saw an army,” Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) says in the final trailer for The Witcher. “A sea of black and gold.” A war is coming and it’s not going to be an easy fight. Ciri must be protected. And that’s what Geralt is going to do — as soon as he finds her.

Ciri goes on the run and is determined to find Geralt. “I will take the girl, protect her, and bring her back unharmed,” Geralt says about Ciri. Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) comes into the picture and fights alongside Geralt. “Join us,” Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) asks Yennefer. “Why would I want to protect this? I want to be powerful,” Yennefer says.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Fringilla Vigo, played by Mimi Ndiweni. “I will personally defeat them,” she says. The trailer ends with a hilarious moment between Geralt and Jaskier (Joey Batey). “Do not tell me that this is finally the moment you decided to actually care about someone other than yourself?” Jaskier asks Geralt, who quickly quips, “Don’t touch Roach.”

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together. All episodes of The Witcher will begin streaming Dec. 20 on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for season 2.