Stormi Webster, 1, Kisses Cousin Psalm West, 7 Mos. In Sweet Pic: She ‘Loves’ Him ‘So Much’

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her niece Stormi Webster kissing her son Psalm West and it is TOO CUTE TO HANDLE!

Brace yourself because its about to get super adorable up in here! Kim Kardashian, 39, shared yet another precious moment for her millions of fans to ogle at when she posted an Instagram pic on December 12 of Stormi Webster, 1, giving her son Psalm West, 7 mos., a big kiss on the nose! “Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!” she captioned the snap that has already received thousands of likes. Psalm was all smiles in his brown onesie when his cousin, who looked equally as cute in a beige outfit, earrings and bracelet, went in for the smooch. Stormi’s mommy Kylie Jenner, 22, agreed with Kim’s sentiment and wrote, “she really does” in the comments section along with a heart emoji.

Kim, Kylie and their KarJenner counterparts (Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Khloe Kardashian, 35, Rob Kardashian, 32) have done an expert job at lighting up social media with each photo and video that they share of their children. The KKW Beauty founder did just that when she uploaded an Instagram pic on December 9 of her daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1, wearing matching outfits that made the sister duo look like twins. “North is prettier than me,” a follower joked. “There I said it.”

Kylie has no doubt brought out the cutest side of Stormi over the past year, both on and off Instagram. Her only child excelled in the world of winter sports when her doting mother shared a bunch of clips of her snowboarding down a hill like a boss on December 6. “I can’t handle this,” Kylie captioned the footage.

Let’s not forget Rob, Kourtney and Khloe’s littlest ones! The only Kardashian boy took his daughter Dream on an amazing helicopter ride for her 3rd birthday on Nov. 10. Kourtney, meanwhile, shared a super sweet video of her son Reign, 4, asking Santa for a puppy this holiday season with a little help from his Elf on a Shelf.

Khloe and her daughter True Thompson, 1, have also had their own adorable moments on social media like when her baby girl rocked a faux fur coat along with a pair of glittery, dusty gold boots and a hat featuring a red, black and beige pattern on December 5.