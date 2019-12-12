Selena Gomez Reveals The Sweet Advice She Gave Sis Gracie, 6, Before ‘Frozen 2’ Red Carpet

Best big sister ever? Selena Gomez stopped by BBC Radio 1 and shared an adorable story about her little sister’s red carpet debut at the ‘Frozen 2’ premiere last month, hours before announcing the name of her new album!

All eyes were on Selena Gomez when she surprisingly showed up to the Nov. 7 premiere of Frozen 2 with her adorable six-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. A month later, just before announcing the title of her upcoming 2020 album, Selena finally explained how that sweet, sister moment came to be. On Dec. 11, the pop star sat down with Nick Grisham on his BBC 1 radio show to be a special guest host for his hilarious Overthinkers Hotline segment. Before they listened to submissions from fans, Selena warmly shared an intimate story about the advice she gave Gracie before making her big red carpet debut. “I looked at her before we stepped on,” Selena said about the magical night. Then she told her sister, “If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just you know, pull my hand, and I’ll take you off immediately.”

To Selena’s surprise, Gracie wasn’t as fazed as her big sister thought she might be. Her pint size sis simply replied, “‘kay,” before walking “straight on the carpet and has her like full moment with the feathers.” And what a moment it truly was! The photos of Selena standing right by her side, holding Gracie’s hand while wearing matching themed outfits comprised of long, cream-colored dresses with blue floral details and magnificent blue-gray capes made of feathers and sparkling sequins were all anyone talked about the next day! The “Look At Her Now” singer added how happy she was to see her sister, who normally is kept from being in the spotlight, “living her life” alongside her for the first time. “It’s the coolest feeling,” she gushed, “because she’s never done any of them and we didn’t force her to do that…It’s everything we do to keep her safe. But my sister’s become very dramatic now, so she’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

Well, hopefully this means we’ll be seeing more of Gracie on carpets soon! As for the rest of her time at BBC 1, Selena and Nick moved on to answering questions from the Overthinkers Hotline, a segment that, Nick so happily explained, focuses on “the weird and wonderful thoughts that you sometimes get when you’re a little tired and emotional.” They first attempted to answer the peculiar question, “When you drop soap on the floor, does that make the floor clean or the soap dirty?” Spoiler alert — they both came to the conclusion “that the soap would be fine.”

While she didn’t talk about it during her interview with Nick, hours after it aired, she shared big news with her fans. The wait is finally over! Selena announced in a trailer she posted to her social media, that her album, Rare, will be coming out Jan. 10, 2020! So far, fans know that the album will be made up of thirteen tracks, including “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” The third studio album will feature two collaborations, “Crowded Room” featuring 6LACK and “A Sweeter Place,” featuring Kid Cudi. Selena fans officially have thirteen reasons to look forward to the New Year.