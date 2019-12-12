2020 is about to be the year of Selena Gomez. While announcing the name of her new album — which is her most ‘vulnerable’ music yet — Selena also shared the cover art and the names of all its songs.

Selena Gomez, 27, gave her fans an early Christmas gift on Dec. 12. After whetting fans’ appetites with “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” the singer released the name of her new album: Rare. “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th,” she posted to Instagram. “It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made, and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. You can preorder RARE now.” The album features thirteen songs. In addition to the pair of songs she released in 2019, Selena’s next album will include: “Rare,” “Dance Again,” “Ring,” “Vulnerable,” “People You Know,” “Let Me Get There,” “Crowded Room (feat 6LACK),” “Kinda Crazy,” “FUN,” “Cut You Off,” and “A Sweet Place (feat Kid Cudi).”

The album art seems to follow the black-and-white motif that Selena was going for while promoting her new collection. On the cover, she lies on her back, a monochromatic shot save for her multicolored air-brushed t-shirt. The trailer – while including moments from the “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me” videos – featured clips of her recording the album. It was an intimate behind-the-scenes shot at the creation of what will be Selanators’ new favorite record.

The name and tracklisting for Selena’s new album were “leaked” – sorta – ahead of the official announcement. After holding a Rare listening party in London, a UK-based fan account shared the official trailer. Selenators were thrilled about the news. “Honestly, I’m so proud of Selena, the teasers are AMAZING, and she turned all her struggles into art.” “RING IS GONNA SHAAAAADE IM TELLING Y’ALL” “I’m so exciteddddd ! #rare”

Selena’s comeback kicked off with the release of “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” in October. A month later, she performed the songs publicly for the first time at the 2019 American Music Awards. “She loved being on stage and performing after her extended time away,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She really felt good about it all and loved being back performing for all her peers and fans. It was an extraordinary moment for her. She appreciates all the support she got from Taylor [Swift] and all her fans. It put quite the smile on her face.”

Selena’s announcement comes after Justin Bieber, 25, confirmed that he will also release new music in 2020. Selena’s ex posted a cryptic video to his Instagram on Dec. 11, a clip that only read, “2020.” The announcement left some fans hyped, as they realized both Selena and Justin would be releasing albums in the same year.