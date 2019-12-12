Pierce Brosnan Brings His Handsome Sons Dylan, 22, & Paris, 18, To Golden Globe Party In LA — See Pic

Pierce Brosnan and his sons, Dylan and Paris, had a blast at Catch in LA for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter’s Golden Globe Ambassador Party!

Pierce Brosnan, 66, couldn’t have had a better time with his sons, Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, on Dec. 11 at the Golden Globe Ambassador party just weeks before the awards ceremony! The trio looked great for the shindig, with a bearded Pierce rocking a black jacket, jeans and purple sneakers. Dylan and Paris, however, were dressed to impress for the occasion, with elder brother Dylan wearing a white button down shirt and beige suit, while his younger brother sported a black suit and tie. They are the first brothers to serve as Ambassadors for the Globes, taking over the role held last year by Idris Elba‘s, 47, daughter, Isan Elba.

Naturally, Pierce and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, 56, couldn’t be prouder of their boys, and the admiration goes both ways. Dylan and Paris have each spoken so candidly and lovingly about their parents, who have been married for 18 years (and together 25). “I would say that it’s really nice having parents that love each other and support each other the way they do, so that’s definitely helped me,” Dylan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the Re-Plant Love volunteer event in Malibu on Oct. 12.

And it’s not just Dylan who’s had kind words for his folks. “My family inspires me,” Paris shared at the London Fashion Week’s Fashion For Relief event on Sep. 14. “Both of my parents work in the entertainment industry and both are also are passionate environmentalists. I once heard my mom say: ‘A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in’… But honestly, the most important thing we can do to help combat climate change is to pick a cause that we believe in that is authentic to our individual lives and values,” the 18-year-old continued. “I know I can amplify my voice by creating films that will raise awareness around the world. Someone else might choose to go vegan, drive an electric car, or build an eco-friendly house with solar panels. Collectively, each and every act makes a difference.” How inspiring!

Whether this family is rocking the red carpet or commemorating a major milestone, fans love to see them out. Both Dylan and Paris have clearly been influenced by their trailblazing parents, and it totally shows! We cannot wait to see these young men on stage at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5!