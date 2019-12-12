Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Prove They’re Getting Serious On Nobu Dinner Date With His Mom

Things look to be getting serious between Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson as a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details about their dinner out with his mother Angie!

She has arrived! Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22, welcomed his mother Angie Simpson to the States during their night out at celeb hotspot Nobu in Los Angeles on December 10. “Miley and Cody were with a group of friends and it was a celebration to welcome his mom to L.A. who was the guest of honor,” a HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “She just arrived from Australia so there was a lot of talk about her trip and how excited she is to be here.” The evening out appeared to be a pleasant one between all parties involved, as the insider also dished that “They all enjoyed a long and leisurely dinner in the private fireplace room. Miley was sitting with Cody’s mom most of the night, she was very attentive to her. The dinner lasted a couple of hours and when it was over Cody drove off with Miley and his mom.”

Miley and Cody were spotted leaving Nobu where the “We Can’t Stop” singer looked gorgeous in a black satin top, black pants, boots and added gold accents of jewelry throughout. Her Australian beau cut a handsome figure of his own as they walked to their car where they cozied up inside before heading out.

Things look to be going swimmingly for the new couple only months after she and estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their breakup in August. “Miley’s family has totally embraced him as one of their own and they say he fits right in,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 4. “They really like him, and like having him around because he makes Miley so happy.”

The attractive couple have shown a ton of PDA with one another both on and off social media recently. He danced shirtless with her to Roy Orbison‘s “Blue Bayou” while they attended her baby brother Braisson Cyrus‘ wedding to Stella McBride on November 4.

They also got a little NSFW when they made out while dressed up as Billy Idol and his ex, Perri Lister, for Halloween.Miley took a break from applying eyeliner on her man to give him a sexy smooch in one of the many Instagram videos she posted that day.