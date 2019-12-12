Lizzo Ready To Dance With Houston Rockets After Showing Off Her Booty At Lakers Game

Wendy Williams and Lizzo’s other critics best be prepared to see more of the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer twerking, because the Houston Rockets recruited her to be one of their dancers!

Lizzo better be a Houston Rockets fan — cuz they love her! The NBA team extended an invitation to the “Juice” singer, 31, to bust a move with the Houston Rockets Clutch City Dancers at an upcoming date after seeing her twerking skills in action at that infamous Lakers game. And she obviously already accepted! “@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!” the team tweeted on December 11.

“I’ll be there with bells on my booty,” she tweeted back, including the cowboy emoji.The drama began when Lizzo started grooving in the audience at the December 8 Lakers game as the Laker Girls started their routine to her hit, “Good As Hell”. She jumped up and twerked in her seat, revealing that her seemingly casual dress was actually totally open in the back — and she was only wearing fishnet tights and a thong. She looked hella good, but the criticism was hard and swift.

Wendy Williams brought up the incident during the December 10 episode of her talk show, saying that while Lizzo looked fab, the outfit was “just wrong” for the venue. She argued that an NBA game could be considered a family event, and that “there’s a time and a place for a cut-out and thong showing… maybe a Lizzo show, or the strip club, or a nightclub.”

Lizzo responded to all of the backlash (not Wendy’s, specifically) on Instagram that same day: “Nothing really breaks my joy,” she said. “I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”