After Caitlyn Jenner’s kids were slammed for seemingly not supporting her on ‘I’m A Celebrity,’ a new clip has surfaced that shows Kendall FaceTiming the former Olympian after she was eliminated from the show.

The KarJenner clan received a lot of backlash during Caitlyn Jenner’s stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. No one from the famous family sent Caitlyn letters while she was roughing it in the jungle on the show, which made viewers pretty upset as they watched it all play out. However, during the post-show Coming Out special on Dec. 12, it was revealed that Caitlyn did get a FaceTime call from her daughter, Kendall Jenner, after she was eliminated. The video starts by showing Caitlyn arriving in a hotel room and being greeted by her friend, Sophia Hutchins.

The 70-year-old lets Sophia know that she’s down to a size 6 after her weeks of roughing it, and then Sophia gets Kendall on the phone for a FaceTime. “How was it?!” Kendall asks, to which Caitlyn replies, “Hard. I haven’t been on a phone in a month.” Kendall lets her dad know that she “misses” her, and Caitlyn gets emotional as she responds, “I am very, very, very lucky. The people on the camp were so great. We had so much fun. It made it a lot easier.” To conclude the call, Kendall tells her dad, “I’m excited to see you,” and they exchange ‘love yous’ before hanging up.

It’s unclear whether or not Kendall has actually seen Caitlyn since she’s been home. However, she and Kylie Jenner did make sure to greet their dad by sending her ‘Welcome Home’ balloons, which Caitlyn shared a photo of on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has defended herself against the critics who accused the family of not supporting Caitlyn during her I’m A Celebrity stint. “NO ONE from I’m a Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners,” she tweeted on Dec. 10. No bad blood here!