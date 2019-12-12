Justin Timberlake: How He Feels About Bette Midler Shading His Apology To Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake didn’t miss Bette Middler’s question, ‘When is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology?’ HollywoodLife has learned if the singer will ‘respond’ after already apologizing to Jessica Biel for his ‘strong lapse of judgement.’

Don’t hold your breath for another apology. That’s what legendary singer Bette Midler, 70, wanted after Justin Timberlake, 38, regretted his “strong lapse of judgement” after he was pictured holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, on Nov. 21, which he wrote in a public apology addressed to his “amazing wife [Jessica Biel, 37] and family” on Dec. 4. However, Bette actually wanted Justin to send his apologies to someone else: “So, when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet,” the Hocus Pocus star tweeted on Dec. 9. Despite the unabashed shade, “Justin is not even thinking about Bette Midler’s tweet about him,” a source now EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife!

Bette is referring to a controversy that happened more than 15 years ago at the Super Bowl XXVIII Halftime Show, infamously known as “Nipplegate” (or a “wardrobe malfunction,” depending on what recap you read). But Justin feels it’s “more important to him to focus on his marriage and make sure Jessica is OK,” our source explains. So, “he isn’t going to respond” to Bette’s question, our source reveals.

Bette’s tweet aside, Justin is satisfied with his original apology, according to our insider. “He said what he wanted to say in his statement and he is going to leave everything else behind closed doors,” our source explains. Although Justin regretted the hand-holding, revealed that he “drank way too much” and wrote that’s “not the example” he wants to “set” for his son he shares with Jessica, Silas, 4, he also clarified that “nothing happened” between him and his co-star.

#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 10, 2019

However, Bette wasn’t concerned with Justin and Alisha’s hand-holding at the Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. She explained her real frustration with the former NSYNC member, also writing in the Dec. 9 tweet, “#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD.”

During the aforementioned Super Bowl Halftime show, Justin accidentally tore off Janet’s nipple shield at the end of their performance, exposing her breast to any fan tuning into the game. It was a pre-planned stunt gone awry, apparently. “Justin was supposed to pull away the rubber bustier to reveal a red lace bra. The garment collapsed and her breast was accidentally revealed,” Janet’s publicist announced at the time, according to Billboard.

While Justin didn’t face much criticism, that wasn’t the case for Janet — she was uninvited to the 2004 Grammys, which Justin attended and performed at. “My decision to change the Super Bowl performance was actually made after the final rehearsal. MTV, CBS, the NFL had no knowledge of this whatsoever, and unfortunately, the whole thing went wrong in the end. I am really sorry if I offended anyone. That was truly not my intention,” she had announced in an apology video.

Looking back on the incident, Justin told MTV in 2007, “I probably got 10 percent of the blame, and that says something about society. I think that America’s harsher on women. And I think that America is, you know, unfairly harsh on ethnic people.”