‘In The Heights’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Musical Comes To Life On The Big Screen

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical reign continues. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘In The Heights’ dropped on Dec. 12 and it’s everything we wanted it to be and more.

In The Heights is going to be the musical event of the summer. The musical ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music and lyrics. Quiara Alegría Hudes wrote the book. Nearly 10 years after its last Broadway show, In The Heights will be released in the summer of 2020. From the looks of the trailer, In The Heights is going to be epic in scale. The trailer focuses on a tight-knight community in Washington Heights. Everyone is singing in the trailer and it’s magical. Also, the dancing? Perfection!

“A dream isn’t some sparkling diamond. There’s no shortcuts. Sometimes it’s rough,” Anthony Ramos’s character, Usnavi, says in the trailer. The musical numbers will give you chills. There’s so much to love about In The Heights. The movie is definitely going to set a new standard for live adaptations of musicals.

The first teaser was released one day before the trailer went wide. “It’s a story of a block that was disappearing. The streets were made of music,” Usnavi says in the teaser. The quick 15-second clip featured glimpses of the incredible musical numbers. Lin-Manuel stars as Piraguero, along with Anthony as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny’s father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Lin-Manuel tweeted out the teaser and also wrote, “All I want for Christmas is for you to post footage of your reactions when you watch the #InTheHeightsMovie.” He shared some exclusive footage from behind the scenes as well. “In The Heights is about finding family,” he says. Director Jon M. Chu “can’t wait” for everyone to see the movie on the big screen. “I think the film is really going to resonate with audiences something special and beautiful,” Jimmy says. Special and beautiful is an understatement.