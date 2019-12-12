How Snooki Really Feels About Quitting ‘Jersey Shore’ & Whether She’s Stressed About Her Future

In the aftermath of Snooki’s unexpected departure from ‘Jersey Shore,’ HollywoodLife learned if the MTV star is second-guessing her big decision. Her new career goals and current relationship with the cast have also been revealed!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 32, made a scary decision, and now her future remains up in the air. The MTV icon quit Jersey Shore in a surprise announcement on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast, after starring on the original show between 2009-2012 and returning for the revival show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation between 2018-2019. “Snooki will be really busy just being a mom and seeing what comes next for her now that she’s done with Jersey Shore,” a source close to the show EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. However, that uncertainty doesn’t translate to fear.

“She made a lot of money from doing the show and she’s not financially stressed,” our source clarifies. “She’s got a store [The Snooki Shop] that does well, her podcast [It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey] which is successful, and [Snooki] will be focusing on growing her brands and businesses.” But is Snooki feeling sentimental about leaving behind Jersey Shore, and with that, her longtime co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick?

Well, the love is still there, but Snooki isn’t getting cold feet, according to our insider. “She’s excited for what’s to come in 2020 and start the next chapter of her life without Jersey Shore. She will always call the cast not just friends, but family,” our source tells us. But you can wave good-bye to Snooki’s MTV persona, because our source reveals the mother of three’s real goals going forward: “She wants to be taken as a serious business woman and will focus on her kids and her family and being home more often.”

Snooki’s realigned goals weren’t the only reasons she jumped the Jersey Shore ship, however, according to another source who previously spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicole felt the show was heading in a direction that she wasn’t happy with so she left the show…She did not like how everything played out after Angelina’s wedding and feels she’s being painted unfairly,” the source had revealed. Angelina’s nuptials and wedding reception with Chris Larangeira were filmed for MTV on Nov. 20, a third insider had previously told HollywoodLife, and a fourth source revealed that “Angelina hasn’t forgiven JWoww, Snooki or Deena for their bridesmaids speech and really has no plans to.”

That’s just one example of drama that has led to negative consequences in Snooki’s home and career. She took to her podcast to claim that her family has received “death threats,” and that fans wanted to boycott her retail business, just because of a reality television show that people take “too seriously.”

But aside from the TV and real life drama, Snooki revealed the No. 1 reason she decided it was time to retire from Jersey Shore. “The main reason [I quit the show] is really….I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show,” Snooki, who is raising son Lorenzo, 7, daughter Giovanna, 5, and son Angelo, 6 mos., confessed on last Friday’s podcast.