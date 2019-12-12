Hayden Panettiere’s Hair Makeover: Actress Debuts New Pixie Cut — Before & After Pics

Hayden Panettiere just debuted a brand new pixie cut with the sides of her head shaved & she looks gorgeous with her new hair makeover!

Hayden Panettiere, 30, has been off the grid for quite a bit, but she made a shocking comeback when she debuted a new pixie cut on Twitter on December 11. The actress debuted a super short new pixie cut which a silvery blonde hue and she posted a selfie to Twitter with the caption, “Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys ⁦@anthonyleonard.” Hayden’s new haircut features the sides of her head completely shaved down while the top of her head is swept to one side, super short, and extra voluminous. Her modern pixie cut was done at Anthony Leonard Salon in NYC, where hairstylist, Leonard Zagami chopped off her locks and colorist, Anthony Palermo, gave her a gorgeous silver platinum color.

Hayden’s new hairstyle looks exactly like the one she rocked back in 2011 when she played the character, Kirby, in the movie Scream 4. She seriously has not aged a day, and she looks the exact same way she did almost nine years ago. Her most recent hairstyle before her pixie saw her platinum blonde hair down in a shoulder-length bob. Before that, Hayden has been rocking the same chest-length blonde hair for years, and she usually keeps it down in waves or curls.

Hayden isn’t the only one who decided to shave off all of her hair recently, in fact, Pink, 40, totally shocked us when she took to Instagram on December 5, revealing that she shaved her entire head. The singer posted a photo of herself with her newly shaved head down while her hands were in her lap, completely covered in her hair. She captioned the photo of her new look, done by hairstylist, Pamela Neal, “Letting Go.”

Aside from Hayden and Pink, there have been so many amazing celebrity hair makeovers this year and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!