Halsey Shows Off Her Natural Curly Hair After Fans Previously Claimed She Was Wearing A Wig

Natural hair, don’t care! Halsey showed off her natural, curly brown hair in an Instagram post when fans originally thought she was wearing a wig in a previous post from 2018!

Halsey, 25, is flaunting her natural curls! The “Graveyard” singer took to Instagram on Dec. 11, showing off her dark, curly hair while paying tribute to the ’60s with her garb. “strawberry fields 🍓,” she captioned the snap, which featured her wearing a vintage T-shirt, jacket and sunglasses for the mirror selfie. The look, especially her hair, was a total departure from what fans are used to seeing Halsey sport, and they voiced those sentiments in the comments!

A slew of followers left compliments on the post like, “Natural beauty,” “gorgeous,” and “The hair the shirt everything!” And Halsey has actually shown off her natural hair before! Although, fans didn’t believe it was her real hair the first time. In an August 2018 post, which Halsey has since purged to renew her account in May 2019, the American Music Award winner showed off her natural hair once again, when fans claimed it was a wig! “I can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig…some f**ked up s**t lmao,” she tweeted in reference to her Instagram post. Since then, fans have gotten the message and Halsey has flaunted her curls with pride!

Halsey’s recent pic just comes one day after she gave an emotional performance at the Pandora Live event in Brooklyn. At the concert, the “Bad At Love” singer made a bold move to end her set, and paid tribute to her dearly departed friend, Juice Wrld, in the process. “The remix of this song is the better version of this song,” Halsey said to the crowd, referencing the remix version of “Without Me,” which she and Juice collaborated on and released in January. Juice tragically passed away at the Chicago Midway airport on Dec. 8, and Halsey wanted to remember him in a monumental way.

“I really want to play it tonight for him,” Halsey shared with the crowd, who applauded her in approval. Halsey’s performance was incredibly moving and fans loved every moment of it. She clearly wears her heart on her sleeve, and fans love to see her sport her natural hair, too!