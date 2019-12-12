Breaking News
Felicity Huffman’s Daughter, 17, Reveals College Plans After Mom’s Prison Time For Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman’s daughter, Georgia, has finally revealed her college plans following her mother’s prison sentence after the college admissions scandal.

Felicity Huffman‘s, 57, daughter, Georgia Macy, 17, is heading to school! The daughter of the Desperate Housewives alum and William H. Macy, 69, took to Instagram to make her announcement. Georgia changed her social media account bio to “Vassar 2024,” the Poughkeepsie, New York school she will be in the fall of 2020. The news was so exciting for the Huffman and Macy household, especially given the last few months, when Felicity was serving her time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Felicity was arrested in March 2019 and plead guilty to paying $15K for a proctor to change her eldest daughter, Sophia Macy‘s, 19, SAT scores. After being released on Oct. 25 for serving 11 of her 14 day prison sentence, Felicity was then ordered to serve 250 hours of community service. So far, Felicity appears to not only be making her community service a priority, but enjoying it, as well! The When They See Us star was seen strolling out of The Teen Project center in LA on Nov. 17, an organization serving at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women, according to the non-profit’s official website. Felicity was dressed very casual for her service, and carried a container full of, what appeared to be, cupcakes as well as two other bags upon leaving the center.

While Felicity and her family have surely endured quite a lot this last year, her service is quickly coming to an end and she is definitely looking forward to spending more time with her family. The actress spent this previous Thanksgiving with her family and couldn’t have been happier with her new perspective. “Felicity could not be feeling more blessed this Thanksgiving holiday,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY around the November holiday. “She has been through so many obstacles this year and she’s finally come through the worst of it all. Felicity has never felt so grateful at any Thanksgiving before and she is so thankful to leave it all behind her. She’s looking forward to a beautiful 2020,” the source concluded.

Courtesy of Georgia Macy’s Instagram.

With the holidays just around the corner, Felicity, her daughter Georgia and their family will definitely be ringing in the new year with a lot of happiness. The family will be leaving the past year behind them with a whole new lease on life!