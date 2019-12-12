‘RHOC’s Emily Simpson Nearly Ends Vicki Gunvalson With ‘Roast Beef Sandwich’ Diss

Emily Simpson’s latest dig at Vicki Gunvalson has left ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ fans in stitches amid their nasty war.

The Real Housewives of Orange County women have been nothing short of absolutely catastrophic when it comes to the colorful language they have used to describe one another. A new battle has emerged between Tamra Judge, 52, and Vicki Gunvalson, 57 vs. Emily Simpson, 43, after the latter age shamed them on the show’s most recent episode. “This is just like being in high school, but instead of the senior girls hating me, the senior citizens hate me,” the mother-of-three said during the show. She also called two of the Tres Amigas “old and geriatric” which Vicki flipped out about on Twitter. “Watched @BravoRHOC last night & was shocked to hear @RealOCEmily bash me about my age of 57. Referencing me as ‘old, I should be in a convalescent home, and geriatric’. Really? I can’t change my DOB and you will get there too.”

Emily responded to Vicki’s social media meltdown with a very clever clap back. “And I said ‘senior citizen’ … McDonalds and Arby’s offer ‘senior discounts’ for 55 and older,” she wrote before making the diss that much worse by adding, “So enjoy your roast beef sandwich.” Damn Em! Twitter was split with their reactions towards the newbie-turned-vet’s slam session against the “OG of the OC”.

“I normally abhor ageism but Vicki is so awful I can’t help but be entertained,” one wrote in support of Emily’s words. “You bashed her cause of AGE … GIRL STOP you (are) not that far from from her age you will get there sooner than you think,” another one chimed in while adding, “Vicki looks damn good.”

Tamra, who has never been one to hide her feelings about her RHOC costars over the past decade, didn’t keep her mouth shut over this issue as well. She responded to Emily in a much different way by posting photos of her looking smoking hot in a blue and yellow bikini hours after the episode aired on Instagram.

“The hypocrisy is disgusting,” Tamra wrote as the caption to the sexy snaps next to hashtags #fitoldlady, #fitmom and #grandma which left fans cheering for the mother-of-two.