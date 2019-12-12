Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Sizzles In A Deep Plunging Pink Suit During Her Appearance On ‘GMA’

Hello gorgeous! Elizabeth Hurley wore her favorite color pink for an appearance on ‘GMA,’ choosing a plunging pantsuit with a black bralette.

Elizabeth Hurley sure knew how to wake up Good Morning America viewers on Dec. 12 with her choice of wardrobe. The 54-year-old stopped by the ABC morning show to discuss her new role in season three of Marvel’s Runaways, and glowed in a hot pink plunging pantsuit. Upon arrival outside the studios, paparazzi swarmed the star, who was dressed to impress. The outfit featured wide-legged trousers, a blazer with one button and what appeared to be a black bralette underneath. Pretty sexy for AM TV!

Liz wore her beautiful long brunette locks wavy and flowing, and went easy on the accessorizes. Instead of a necklace, she let her famous cleavage get all the attention. She apparently taped an interview that will run later in the week regarding her role as super villain Morgan le Fey on the third and final season of the Hulu series.

Elizabeth spent the summer in Los Angeles shooting Runaways. That meant the British beauty spent more time in the pool and sunshine, where she shared a sexy Instagram photo of her reading her lines while soaking nearly naked in an outdoor tub. She confirmed on June 5 that she’d taken on the role of the iconic sorceress, along with a screenshot of what Morgan looks like in the comics. And if this pic was any indication, Liz is going to be wearing some really racy costumes this season.

“Thrilled to be joining the Marvel Universe to play Morgan le Fey, an iconic @marvel villain and the greatest sorceress of all time, in @marvelsrunaways. Can’t wait to start 😘😘,” Elizabeth captioned a comic book screenshot of the sexy sorceress. The show dropped Dec. 12 on Hulu so fans are now able to see the final product of Liz’s work as the dark villainess.