The Drake and Kylie Jenner romance rumors are back on, after the singer wore a sweatshirt from the ‘KUWTK’ star’s old high school. Is there a reason why he decided to rep an LA high school in Toronto?

Drake isn’t doing too much to quell the Kylie Jenner romance rumors. The “God’s Plan” singer, 33, got fans in a frenzy when he made a surprise appearance at DaBaby‘s Toronto show on December 11 wearing a hoodie that repped Sierra Canyon High School. That’s not Drake’s alma mater; it’s Kylie’s. While Kylie, 22, eventually got her diploma from a homeschool program in 2015, she attended Sierra Canyon with her sister, Kendall Jenner, for several years. The strange coincidence, coupled with the fact that Drake showed off a lipstick print on his hat, was giving off major Kylie vibes.

Before you get any ideas, that print wasn’t courtesy of a Kylie Lip Kit. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was hard at work at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, then chilling at home in Calabasas, according to her Instagram story. More than 2500 miles away from Toronto! Still, the fact that a 33-year-old is wearing the sweatshirt from a high school he didn’t attend is a little sus. Some fans believe it could be a nod to his good friend, LeBron James, whose son, LeBron James Jr. plays on the Sierra Canyon basketball team. Romance rumors are way more fun, though.

The Drake and Kylie gossip started when she attended his birthday party on October 23. The two have been friends for years, but were apparently getting cozy at the bash, shortly after her split from boyfriend Travis Scott. But it’s unclear if there’s anything more than flirting going on between the two. Sources close to both parties have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that neither of them are ready for commitment right now! “Kylie is enjoying Drake’s company, she thinks he’s funny and attractive but that’s where it stops for the moment,” our Kylie source dished.

“Drake is a flirt and he has a good time with Kylie when they are around each other but he isn’t going to be starting anything with Kylie romantically, all they are is just friends,” the Drake source said. “They will hang out again in the future but right now neither of them are taking it to another level.”