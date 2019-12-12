Cassie & Alex Fine Make Fans Swoon With 1st Pics Of Their Adorable Baby Girl: ‘She’s Just Different’

Cassie really did give birth! The ‘Me & U’ singer and her husband, Alex Fine, finally confirmed the happy news by sharing photos of their first child on Dec. 11. Cassie even revealed their baby girl’s full name!

The baby photos are here! Cassie, 33, and her husband Alex Fine, 26, confirmed multiple reports that the couple welcomed their first child by uploading pictures of the newborn to Instagram on Dec. 11. In Cassie’s post, the new mother could be seen clutching the tiny hand of her very first child and daughter, Frankie, whom she has already formed a special connection with. “She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF,” the singer wrote under the black-and-white photo.

Meanwhile, Alex decided to share a family of three photo to break the baby news. The personal trainer could be seen leaning into the side of his wife and now, the mother of his first child, as she cradled little Frankie in bed! His caption was just as sentimental as Cassie’s. “My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines,” Cassie’s husband wrote. Our hearts can’t take this.

Of course, the parents’ famous pals were overjoyed to see the pictures. “Congratulations love ❤️❤️❤️,” La La Anthony wrote under Cassie’s post, and Khloe Kardashian gushed, “Congratulations beautiful!!!! You’re a mommy!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Gabrielle Union also sprinkled a handful of red emojis underneath the mommy-daughter photo. Frankie’s dad was not left out on the Instagram love — Logan Paul commented, “daddy fine” underneath Alex’s post, and KJ Apa commented, “Ouiiii!”

Cassie welcomed her “BFF” into the world last Friday, Dec. 7, sources told TMZ. The baby was reportedly delivered at an L.A. County hospital and entered the world weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz and measuring a bit over 21 inches long, the insiders added.

