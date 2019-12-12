Ayesha Curry Gushes Over NBA Star Husband Steph: You’re ‘The Most Amazing Man’

As NBA superstar Steph Curry rehabs his broken hand that derailed his season, his loving wife Ayesha is reminding him of the reasons why he’s still such an ‘amazing’ husband and family man.

NBA superstar Steph Curry has had the most devastating season of his career, breaking his hand during a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30. The two-time league MVP is out for three months, but his loving wife Ayesha wants to keep his spirits up. She penned an adoring Instagram post to him on Dec. 11 reminding him that despite trying to devote so much effort to rehabbing his hand after two surgeries, he’s still made sure to give plenty of time and attention to herself and their three kids.

“I just love doing life with you my baby. Thank you for always standing by my side and holding me up. You’ve been working so hard trying to get your hand better after TWO surgeries in a month and still somehow manage to be the most amazing man, husband , father, friend. YOU SPECIAL! 📷 : my mama (I know everyone always wonders LOL! ),” the 30-year-old wrote next to a photo of the couple walking down the beach at sunset.

It looked like just a casual outing for the couple, with the pair shown from behind. Ayesha is clad in black bike shorts and a long jean jacket while Steph is wearing a black t-shirt and printed black shorts while on an empty beach. As Ayesha noted, the photo of the intimate moment of the two walking towards the ocean and the light bouncing off of it was taken by her mom…and the walking towards the brightness hopefully means things will be getting better for the 31-year-old injured superstar.

Steph and Ayesha have one of the most solid relationships in all of professional sports. They met at a church camp when he was 15 and she was 14. Ayesha later moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career in 2008 and Steph was in town for an awards show and they reconnected, eventually marrying on July 30, 2011. They have three children, including adorable daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and welcomed their first son Canon, 1, in July of 2018. Steph’s got a tough road to recovery, but Ayesha and his family are there with tons of love and support. And from the sounds of it, he’s giving them the same despite his injury.