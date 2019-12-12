See Pics
Ariel Winter Packs On PDA With Rumored New BF Luke Benward 4 Mos. After Levi Meaden Split

It’s official: that’s now not one, but TWO nights full of PDA for Ariel Winter and Luke Benward. The rumored couple were spotted together in LA, and they looked awfully cozy.

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward further fueled those relationship rumors when they scheduled in a little PDA during a second date night at celeb hotspot Delilah. Ariel, 21, was spotted giving the Dumplin’ star, 24, a loving embrace at the restaurant, while, at one point, he rested his arm on her lower back and grabbed her hips. Paparazzi also caught the rumored couple gazing into each other’s eyes and giggling during their night out. So cute! Earlier that night, Ariel and a friend watched Luke at a workshop reading of the play “Really Really”, at the nearby Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

It’s clear that Luke was appreciating the support from his new lady. After partying with her friend and his costars, Ariel and Luke left the restaurant together in her car around 1:45pm PT. By the way — Ariel also looked stunning. The Modern Family star went with a 1990s look, rocking a black slip dress and a matching duster coat, with knee-high, heeled boots. Luke looked dashing in a more casual outfit: white jeans, a crinkled button-down shirt, sneakers, and his hair up in a ponytail.

Their fun outing comes three nights after they were seen together for the first time. Cameras captured Ariel and Luke stepping out of a car together on the night of December 8, with Ariel dressed up in a champagne-colored mini dress, and Luke in an all-black ensemble. They seemingly shared a kiss at one point! Earlier that day, Ariel’s ex-boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 32, was seen loading boxes into a U-haul truck at her house in Studio City, California, where he used to live.

Ariel and Levi appear to be on good terms, despite their breakup. They’ve been seen together twice since the split, which quietly happened at the end of August, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: once in North Hollywood on October 20, and again in West Hollywood on November 24.