Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Reveals Why Lisa Vanderpump Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Was The Best Decision

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval is grateful Lisa Vanderpump left ‘RHOBH.’ He says she’s much more ‘present’ now that she doesn’t have to deal with the drama.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval thinks his boss Lisa Vanderpump made the right move when she quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. By her final season she was so stressed out from the “puppygate’ scandal and the problems it caused between her and the rest of the cast. She eventually stopped filming scenes with them altogether. We caught up with Tom, 36, at the Fancy AF Cocktail book launch celebrating his and Ariana Madix‘ new guide in West Hollywood on Dec. 10 and he told us that leaving the Housewives was good for Lisa.

“I think that Lisa seems so much more present now that she’s not having to deal with filming Housewives. So she seems so much more integral in our show, with us,” Tom reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. While he didn’t give up any details of what’s in store for Lisa, 59, on this coming season of Vanderpump Rules, he tells us the upcoming season eight is going to be one of the show’s best ever.

“My gosh. Well, I got to tell you, this is probably going to be one of the best seasons yet. It has so, so, so much. So many things happen. If you watched the supersedes, it’s crazy. This is going to be very eventful and we have new cast members, new blood and they’re all very great. Here’s one of them right here, Max,” Tom explained, with Tom Tom’s GM Max Boyens next to him. Tom Tom is the West Hollywood bar he opened along with Lisa and Tom Schwartz, 37, in August of 2018.

In addition to Max, there will be a lot of new faces in season eight…some familiar, some new. Stassi Schroeder‘s fiance Beau Clark and James Kennedy‘s girlfriend Raquel Leviss will be regular cast members. Newcomers include brand new SUR staffers Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow and Dayna Kathan.