‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Grammy Winner Is Revealed As The Leopard & More

Two masked celebrities were revealed during ‘The Masked Singer’ semi-finals on Dec. 11. The Leopard is a Grammy winner and the Thingamajig is an NBA player!

This is the last episode before The Masked Singer season 2 grand finale. At the end of the night, two celebrities will be revealed. The Fox is up first. He talks about being a part of the entertainment business for 20 years. “Richard” is written in small red letters in his clue video. He performs “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway. For the semi-finals, the masked singers have to give the judges a gift. The Fox’s gift is a picture of the Rabbit from last season, a.k.a. Joey Fatone. He’s friends with the NSYNC singer! Robin Thicke guesses Wayne Brady, while Nicole Scherzinger picks Tyrese. Ken Jeong still thinks the Fox is Jamie Foxx.

The Rottweiler doesn’t reveal too many clues, but “Cadence” is written on one of his presents. He also features a passport in his clue package. He slays “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. His gift is a hand-drawn letter to the judges and he’s quite the artist. Nicole and Robin are still convinced the Rottweiler is Darren Criss, while Jenny McCarthy guesses James Franco.

The Thingamajig admits that he’s overcome “obstacles and adversity” this year. His parents came to this country with nothing. One of the people featured in his video is wearing a knee brace, which hints at an injury. The Thingamajig also has a degree in kinesiology. He gets festive with a fun performance of “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby. His present to the judges is the Indiana Jones hat. The Thingamajig says he’s a massive movie buff but the judges need to think deeper to figure out this clue. Ken goes out on a limb and says the Thingamajig is NBA player Victor Oladipo. Nicole guesses Dennis Rodman.

The Flamingo reveals she grew up singing in the church choir. A piece of luggage in her clue package is cheetah print, which hints that she’s a Cheetah Girl! She performs a powerful rendition of “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley. Her present to the judges is the clue that she was “baptized in Israel.” Jenny guesses Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and Nicole agrees. Ken throws out Jessica Simpson’s name.

The Leopard is the final performance of the night. His career started at 11 with a nativity play. The Leopard stresses his love for his kids and says “being a father makes me prouder than anything else.” He puts on quite the show singing “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey. His present is blueprints for his dream home. Jenny still believes this is Eric Benet, while Robin and Nicole are certain the Leopard is Seal.

The Thingamajig is the first made singer going home. The final guesses include Paul George, Markelle Fultz, and Victor Oladipo. The Thingamajig is revealed as VICTOR OLADIPO! The Leopard is next to go. Seal, Eric Benet, and Jeff Goldblum are among the top choices. The Leopard is… SEAL!