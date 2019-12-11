SAG Awards Nominations 2020: Jennifer Lopez & More — Full List Of Nominees

Just days after the Golden Globe nominations, the nominees for the 2020 SAG Awards were announced on Dec. 11. The top TV shows and movies are up for a number of SAG awards this year.

The nominations for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were unveiled by Danai Gurira and America Ferrera on Dec. 11. They were introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. The 2020 SAG Awards will be broadcast on Jan. 19, 2020. The ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The SAG Awards nominations come just two days after the Golden Globe nominations were announced. A number of the same stars and shows scored SAG nominations as well as Golden Globe nominations. Jennifer Lopez has scored another major nomination for her Hustlers role. However, stars like When They See Us breakout Jharrel Jerome, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown are among SAG Award nominees this year. See the full list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

This is one of the most competitive awards seasons yet. There were so many incredible performances in 2019!