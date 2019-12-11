SAG Awards Nominations 2020: Jennifer Lopez & More — Full List Of Nominees
Just days after the Golden Globe nominations, the nominees for the 2020 SAG Awards were announced on Dec. 11. The top TV shows and movies are up for a number of SAG awards this year.
The nominations for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were unveiled by Danai Gurira and America Ferrera on Dec. 11. They were introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. The 2020 SAG Awards will be broadcast on Jan. 19, 2020. The ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
The SAG Awards nominations come just two days after the Golden Globe nominations were announced. A number of the same stars and shows scored SAG nominations as well as Golden Globe nominations. Jennifer Lopez has scored another major nomination for her Hustlers role. However, stars like When They See Us breakout Jharrel Jerome, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown are among SAG Award nominees this year. See the full list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees below.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
This is one of the most competitive awards seasons yet. There were so many incredible performances in 2019!