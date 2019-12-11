Miley Cyrus Rocks Sexy Satin Top & Cuddles Up To Cody Simpson In The Car On Date Night

Getting cozy before the holidays! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were spotted out during their date night in Malibu and looked so in love as they cuddled up in their car prior to leaving Nobu restaurant.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22, cuddled up to one another after leaving their date night in Malibu on Dec. 10. The couple of two months were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu after having dinner with friends, and looked so happy in each other’s company. Miley was so stylish for the couple’s date night, wearing a gorgeous black satin top. The “Wrecking Ball” singer made her look totally monochromatic, pairing her top with black pants, boots and added gold accents of jewelry throughout. Cody looked comfortable and casual, as the duo headed to the valet to retrieve their car and snuggled for a moment before heading home for the night. The sighting marks the latest in a slew of appearances the couple have been making, and things seem to be going well for the love birds!

In fact, Miley’s family has even taken a shining to her new beau. While the couple hasn’t been dating for long, Cody has seemingly been brought into Miley’s family fold with ease — in short, they really like him! “Miley’s family has totally embraced him as one of their own and they say he fits right in,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They really like him, and like having him around because he makes Miley so happy.” Of course, Miley’s happiness has been absolutely clear to her fans since the pair made their relationship public.

The two cannot stop gushing about each other, and use every opportunity on social media to show off their emphatic love. On Nov. 1, Cody flaunted his affection for Miley by posting a video of the pair getting quite cozy with one another. In the Instagram story clip, the lovebirds sat next to one another and faced the camera, while Miley, who is holding onto Cody’s arm with one hand, appeared to try to pick something off the side of his lip. The pair broke into stitches laughing at the their antics. Just moments later, she took her hand away from his mouth and rested it on his shoulder as she happily said, “My baby.” So cute!

Though their relationship has felt like a whirlwind, it did take Miley and Cody quite some time to get to this happy, healthy place. The pair have known each other for years, but Miley’s on-again, off-again romance with her ex Liam Hemsworth was always on the minds of fans. After their December 2018 marriage, though, things between The Last Song co-stars finally seemed to settle. Unfortunately, Miley and Liam would end their relationship once and for all by splitting in August 2019. Miley appeared to quickly move on and had a short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which fizzled out by the end of September. Soon Miley and Cody were spotted taking their friendship to the next level and have been inseparable since! Fans cannot wait to see what this A-list pair does next!